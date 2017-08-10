The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Art Feynman, Blast Off Through the Wicker, Western Vinyl
Listen

Tom: 18 Rays, 18 Rays [EP], Antinote
Listen

Sid: American Lips, Kiss the Void, Ancient Fashion
Listen

Ryan: Liebknecht, Produckt [EP], Self-released
Listen

Nickie:  Flock of Dimes, If You See Me, Say Yes, Partisan Records
Listen

Chris: Soul Low, Cheer Up, Gloss Records
Listen

