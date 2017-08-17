The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.
Erin: Kelley Stoltz, Que Aura, Castle Face
Listen
Tom: Pete Seeger, Songs of Struggle and Protest 1930-50, Smithsonian Folkways
Listen
Sid: Matt Pond PA, Still Summer, 131 Records
Listen
Ryan: Doom Electronics Vol I, Monsters Of Doomcore
Listen
Nickie: Flock of Dimes, If You See Me, Say Yes, Partisan Records
Listen
Chris: Soul Low, Cheer Up, Gloss Records
Listen