The [Loft] Office List

Posted by & filed under General.

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Kelley Stoltz, Que Aura, Castle Face
Listen

Tom: Pete Seeger, Songs of Struggle and Protest 1930-50, Smithsonian Folkways
Listen

Sid: Matt Pond PA, Still Summer, 131 Records
Listen

Ryan: Doom Electronics Vol I, Monsters Of Doomcore
Listen

Nickie:  Flock of Dimes, If You See Me, Say Yes, Partisan Records
Listen

Chris: Soul Low, Cheer Up, Gloss Records
Listen

Leave a Reply


 