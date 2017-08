By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Grizzly Bear, Painted Ruins, RCA

Tom: Hawkwind, Space Ritual, UA

Sid: Fox Face, Teen Wiccan, Self-released

Ryan: Lucidstatic, Deception, Tympanik

Nickie: Kesha, Rainbow, Kemosabe Records

Chris: Russ Tolman, “Hollywood Holiday”, Goodbye Joe, Skyclad Records

