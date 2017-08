By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Frank Ocean, Blond(e), Boys Don’t Cry

Listen

Tom: Web Web, Oracle, Compost

Listen

Sid: Quicksand, Illuminate, Epitaph

Listen

Ryan: Adoration Destroyed, Ritual Deconstruction, Cleopatra Records

Listen

Nickie: Lorde, Pure Heroine, Universal Music

Listen

Chris: Alejandro Escovedo, Gravity, Watermelon Records

Listen