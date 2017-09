By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: LCD Soundsystem, American Dream, DFA

Listen

Tom: Holger Czukay, Movies, Electrola

Listen

Sid: GGOOLLDD, live on WMSE’s Local/Live, WMSE

Listen

Ryan: Black Asteroid, Thrust, Last Gang Records

Listen

Nickie: Portugal.The Man, Evil Friends, Atlantic

Listen

Chris: Alejandro Escovedo, Gravity, Watermelon Records

Listen