By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Metz, Strange Peace, Sub Pop

Tom: Ellen Allien, Nost, BPitch Control

Sid: Hüsker Dü, Everything Falls Apart, Reflex Records

Ryan: Neonsol, Another Day [EP], Analogue Trash

Nickie: M.I.A., Arular, XL Recordings,

Chris: Alejandro Escovedo, Gravity, Watermelon Records

