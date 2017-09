Erin: The Clientele, Music For the Age of Miracles, Merge

Tom: Jabu, Sleep Heavy, Blackest Ever Black

Sid: Direct Hit!, “Blood On Your Tongue”, Human Movement, Fat Wreck Chords

Ryan: Joe Eel, Very Good Person Remixes, Self-released

Nickie: Santigold, 99 Cents, Atlantic Recording

Chris: Zephaniah Ohora and the 18 Wheelers, This Highway, MRI

