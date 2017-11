By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Acetone, 1992 – 2001, Light In the Attic Records

Tom: Desolate, Lunar Glyphs, FuxPas Musik

Sid: Dashboard Confessional, “We Fight”, Fueled By Ramen

Ryan: Faderhead, Night Physics, Self-released

Nickie: AlunaGeorge, Body Music, Universal Island Records

Chris: Lou Reed, New York, Columbia

