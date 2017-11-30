The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.
Erin: Snag + Social Caterpillar, A Dying Emperor Within a Dying Empire [split], Self-released
Listen
Tom: Knud Viktor, Ambiances/Images, Institut for Dansk Lydaræologi
Listen
Sid: Flat Worms, “Motorbike”, Castleface Records
Listen
Ryan: Chainreactor, Decayed Values, Pro Noize
Listen
Nickie: Bing Crosby, I Wish You a Merry Christmas, Capitol Records
Listen
Chris: Linda & Richard Thompson, Shoot Out the Lights, Hannibal Records
Listen