The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Snag + Social Caterpillar, A Dying Emperor Within a Dying Empire [split], Self-released

Listen

Tom: Knud Viktor, Ambiances/Images, Institut for Dansk Lydaræologi

Listen

Sid: Flat Worms, “Motorbike”, Castleface Records

Listen

Ryan: Chainreactor, Decayed Values, Pro Noize

Listen

Nickie: Bing Crosby, I Wish You a Merry Christmas, Capitol Records

Listen

Chris: Linda & Richard Thompson, Shoot Out the Lights, Hannibal Records

Listen