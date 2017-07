By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.

Erin: Shilpa Ray, Door Girl, Northern Spy Records

Listen

Tom: Shock Headed Peters, Kissing of Gods [12″], El(Benelux)

Listen

Sid: Superchunk, self-titled [reissue], Merge Records

Listen

Ryan: Street Fever, ENCHAÎN, self-released

Listen

Nickie: Weezer, Weezer, DGC Records

Listen