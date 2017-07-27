The [Loft] Office List

By nature of our jobs, the WMSE staff is constantly surrounded by music. We thought you might like to know what we’re currently listening to.
Erin: Colin Stetson, All This I Do For Glory, Self-released
Listen
Tom: Pat Thomas, The Elephant Clock of Al Jazari, Otoruku
Listen
Sid: War On Women, “Second Wave Goodbye”, Bridge 9 Records
Listen
Ryan: Svetla V., Mattias, Perfect Aesthetics
Listen
Nickie: Midnight Reruns, Spectator Sports, Forged Artifacts / Dusty Medical
Listen
Chris: The Untouchables – Soundtrack Suite, Ennio Morricone, La-La Land Records
Listen