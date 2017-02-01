Ready For the Weekend – WMSE Weekend Preview for February 1

words + ideas by Lauren Keene

Thursday, February 2 – Smoking Popes @ The Back Room @ Colectivo, 7 PM



The pop/punk emo band from Chicago returns to Milwaukee playing an intimate show at the Back Room @ Colectivo on Prospect. Turn into WMSE on Wednesday, February 1 on the City Rock Showgram to listen to an interview with lead singer and guitarist Josh Caterer. He’ll even be performing a few acoustic tunes! Listen on the radio or stream the performance at WMSE.org.

Friday, February 3 – The Glacial Speed, Haunted Heads, @ Cactus Club, 9 PM



Listen to their January 17 Local/Live set in the WMSE archives, and then check out The Glacial Speed at Cactus Club. Support from Liar’s Trail and Oshkosh’s Haunted Heads.

CHIEF, The Hullmen, Indonesian Junk @ Landmark Lanes



Have you ever wanted to see a rock show in a bowling alley that also has a bar? Well, now’s your chance.

Platinum Boys 7” Release w/ Slow Walker and Wet P***



The reigning Milwaukee kings of sleaze are releasing a brand new 7” single. This, of course, means it’s time to party. Support comes from Slow Walker and Chicago’s Wet P***.

Buy things @ Bandcamp.com

Today only, Bandcamp.com is donating 100% of their profits to the ACLU. As if you didn’t need an excuse to buy more music already, today your money will be going to CHARITY.

Saturday, February 4 – Milwaukee, clear your schedules. You’re going to want this day free…

Mittenfest @ Burnhearts



Beat the bleakness of winter with a street festival! Mittenfest is located on Potter Avenue in Bay View, right outside of Burnhearts. Outside, there will be musicians: Lorde Fredd33 headlines with Paper Holland, Field Report, and Storm Clouds taking the stage earlier in the day. To warm up, head inside for limited edition beers and craft cocktails. There will be drinks outside, too. And food. Lots and lots of delicious food.

Ms. Lauryn Hill @ Riverside Theatre



Duh.

Salford Lads Club @ Turner Hall Ballroom



Milwaukee’s premier (and only) Smiths tribute band, Salford Lads Club is a must-see for any Morrissey obsessee. And if one cover band isn’t enough, Testa Rosa will be playing the music of the Pretenders. Members of GGOOLLDD, Decibully, and Maritime perform as Parallel Blondes, a tribute to Blondie. Three cover bands, you guys. A nonstop dance party is pretty much guaranteed.

Split Single, Midnight Reruns, Two Houses, and Pay Up @ Anodyne Coffee Roasters



If you asked “What do Bob Mould Band, Superchunk, and Bob Pollard have in common?”, the answer would be Jason Narducy. Narducy’s solo project, Split Single, will be playing an intimate, all-ages show at Anodyne Coffee Roasters. Local support comes from one of the finest rock ‘n’ roll bands in Milwaukee, Midnight Reruns. Two Houses and Pay Up will open, too. Four bands for the price of one! Tune into WMSE to listen to an interview with Narducy at 2pm on Sid’s program – WMSE.org or 91.7 FM!