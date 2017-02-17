Ready For the Weekend – WMSE Weekend Preview for February 17

words + ideas by Lauren Keene

Friday, February 17 – Friday Night Freak Show Natural-Born Killers @ Times Cinema, 8pm

This month’s freak show is Quentin Tarantino’s Natural-Born Killers. DJ Alex of Brew City Brutality will be spinning records at 8pm and the film starts at 9pm.

All Messed Up VII @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn



Sixteen bands. Fifteen minutes of original music. Four members. One cover song. All Messed Up creates new bands out of old Milwaukee musicians where they do what they do best – make music. There’s so much music that it can’t all fit in one night – the show extends into Saturday, too.

Flat Out Friday @ BMO Harris Bradley Center



Pre-game Mama Tried with a motorcycle race on a sticky track soaked in Dr. Pepper. All the ridiculousness of MONSTER JAM but with motorcycles instead. You dig?

Saturday, February 18 – Brewcity Bruisers Interleague Bout #1 @ Wisconsin State Fair Park

Milwaukee’s premier derby girls take on the Pike Peaks Derby Dames in their first bout of the 2017 season! The first bout begins at 4pm.

Makem & Clancy @ ICHC, 7:30pm

The sons of The Clancy Brothers, Makem & Clancy are masterful Irish folk singers as well as storytellers.

Mama Tried After Party @ Cactus Club, 9pm

Milwaukee sleaze kings Platinum Boys take the stage with Moon Rats for this year’s Mama Tried After Party. The party doesn’t stop. Ever.

Sunday, February 19 – Riverwest Co-op Chili Cook Off @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn



Do you love to eat? Who doesn’t? The Riverwest Co-op has won WMSE’s very own Chili Cook Off many, many times, including last year. If you’d like a sneak peek at this year’s potential winner, and various delicious losers, you need to be here.