Ready For the Weekend – WMSE Weekend Preview for January 27

words + ideas by Lauren Keene

Friday Jan. 27 – Revenge of The Pukes Album Release Party @ Company Brewing, 10 PM

WMSE proudly presents the vinyl release of The Pukes’ first full length LP, “Revenge of the Pukes”. Openers include garage rockers Devils Teeth and pop punkers Avenues. We love The Pukes’ surfy goodness here at WMSE, and we know you will too.

Friday Jan. 27 – Paul Cebar Tomorrow Sound @ Shank Hall, 8 PM

DJ Paul Cebar is a living Milwaukee music legend (and he also happens to be one of our DJs). Come see him and his band play LIVE at Shank Hall on Friday, January 27.

Saturday Jan. 28 – Punk Rock Rummage Sale @ Cactus Club, 4:30 PM

Everyone knows that there’s no greater form of therapy than digging through people’s unwanted stuff. Punk Rock Rummage Sale takes that hobby to the next level. Vendors will be at the Cactus Club from 4pm-7:30pm selling records, shirts, patches, buttons, and anything else under the “punk rock” umbrella. Bring cash!

Saturday Jan. 28 – Pablove 8 @ Turner Hall Ballroom, 7 PM

Milwaukee’s 8th Annual Pablove Benefit Concert is at Turner Hall once again in 2017. This year’s performers include KT Tunstall, Willy Porter, Goran (from The Gufs), Field Report’s Chris Porterfield, and Brett Newski. Come enjoy a special evening to improve the lives of children with cancer. Charity work has never been easier!

Wednesday Feb. 1 – Drive-By Truckers @ Turner Hall Ballroom, 8 PM

WMSE presents Drive-By Truckers at Turner Hall. The Southern rock band returns with their distinct, ambitious sound. The band is touring to promote their latest release, American Band.