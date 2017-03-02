Ready For the Weekend – WMSE Weekend Preview for March 3

words + ideas by Lauren Keene

Thursday, March 3 – Tigernite w/ Ako @ the Tonic Tavern, 8pm

Breaking and Entering’s “An Evening With” concert series is back for 2017. Headliner Tigernite is supported by Ako, the winner of Marquette Radio’s Battle of the Bands.

Mondo Radio Sixth Anniversary Party @ High Dive, 9pm



Our very own Mondo Radio is turning six! Celebrate with some of Milwaukee’s finest sounds including Pleasure Thief, Iron Pizza, and Haunter. The show is at High Dive and it’s free!!!

Friday, March 4 — Fatty Acids “Dogs of Entertainment” Release Show NIGHT 2 @ Linneman’s, 9pm



In case you didn’t make their first release show at Anodyne last week, you can catch the Fatty Acids’ second album release show at Linneman’s. The lineup is stacked with support from Dogs in Ecstacy, Paper Holland, and the Rockbirds from Rockford. The album is great, the last show was great, and we’re sure this show will be great, too.

Haunted Heads w/ Sin Bad, WORK, Phylums, + Redshift Highlights @ High Dive, 9pm

“We got a real banger on our bands.” – this event’s Facebook page. Did you catch Sid’s interview with Stephen of Redshift Headlights this past Wednesday on WMSE’s Squid Inc.? If you dug the tunes he shared, you’ll want to catch his band (and the rest, of course)!

Sunday, March 5 – WMSE 15th Annual Rockabilly Chili Fundraiser @ MSOE’s Kern Center, 11am

Come on down to the MSOE Kern Center for our 15th Rockabilly Chili fundraiser – over 60 Milwaukee area chilis will compete for five crowns: best meat, best vegetarian, most unique, best heat, and best display. There will be live music from the Exotics and MKE Brewing beer on tap. Support your favorite radio station and eat delicious chili until you drop. It’s our biggest fundraising event of the year!

2017 Ladies Rock MKE Showcase @ Company Brewing, 7pm

Support the graduating class 2017’s Ladies Rock Camp after your belly is full of chili. The show doubles as a showcase of the bands and a fundraiser for future Ladies Rock and Girls Rock camps.