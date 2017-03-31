Ready For the Weekend – WMSE Weekend Preview for March 31

words + ideas by Lauren Keene

Friday, March 31 – Son Volt @ Turner Hall Ballroom

Son Volt brings their unique brand of twang rock to Turner Hall. We’re betting classic fave, “Drown” will be on tonight’s set.

Space Raft + Dramatic Lovers, Redhawks @ Cactus Club

Check out psychedelic power poppers Space Raft this Friday at Cactus Club. Support comes from “Milwaukee Supergroup” Dramatic Lovers (past members of Maritime, Decibully, and the Promise Ring) as well as folk rockers Redhawks.

The Memories + Colleen Green, Emotional, Vincent Kircher @ Company Brewing

Burger Records’ The Memories plays with support from Burger Records’ Colleen Green! More support from UK synth group Emotional and Jaill’s (of Burger Records) Vincent Kircher. This one’s gonna be a ripper! Or a Burger!

Saturday, April 1 – Twin Peaks w/ White Mystery + Soul Low @ Turner Hall

Chicago fuzz rock band Twin Peaks are no strangers to Milwaukee. This time around, they’re headlining their very own show at Turner Hall. Local darlings Soul Low will open along with White Mystery.

Platinum Boys (record release) + DUSK, Midnight Reruns, DJ Chris Schulist @ Cactus Club

The long awaited follow up to 2015’s “Future Hits” is finally here. “Buzz” comes out on Friday and the P Boys will be celebrating the release on Saturday at Cactus Club. Midnight Reruns (who also have a new album out) and DUSK will be opening.