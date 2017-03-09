Ready For the Weekend – WMSE Weekend Preview for March 9

words + ideas by Lauren Keene

Thursday, March 9 – MKE Unplugged: D’Amato w/ Cree Myles @ Helene Zelazo Center, 7:30pm



WMSE presents a stripped-down performance by the one and only D’Amato, Milwaukee’s premier soul singer. WMSE is a sponsor.

Patti Smith Performs Horses @ the Milwaukee Theatre, 8pm



The legendary “godmother of punk” returns to Milwaukee for the first time in 38 years to play her iconic Horses album in full. You definitely will not want to miss this.

Mac Sabbath @ Turner Hall, 8pm



If you like McDonald’s and Black Sabbath, you will love the McDonald’s-themed Black Sabbath cover band Mac Sabbath. Support comes from Okilly Dokilly, a Simpsons-inspired hardcore band consisting of all Ned Flanders.

Friday, March 10 – BLAHA + The Pukes, Fox Face @ Acme Records, 9pm



BLAHA, the solo project of Mike Blaha (of The Blind Shake/Shadow in the Cracks) will perform an intimate show at Acme Records this Friday. Local support comes from The Pukes and Fox Face.

Abby Jeanne + Paper Holland, D’Amato @ Cactus Club, 9pm



Abby Jeanne’s long awaited Rebel Love is finally out. Check out her release show with Paper Holland and D’Amato (again!) at Cactus Club.

Saturday, March 11 – Springtime Carnivore @ The Back Room Colectivo, 8pm



Springtime Carnivore (of The Hush Sound’s Greta Morgan) brings their psychedelic sound to the Colectivo Back Room in support of their latest album, Midnight Room.

Whips + Soul Low, Less is More, Gauss @ Riverwest Public House, 10pm



This Milwaukee lineup is STACKED. Some of WMSE’s favorite bands will be performing at the Public House with headliner Whips. You’ll probably be able to hear some tracks off their forthcoming album, “Ride”.