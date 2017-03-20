Rock-N-Roll Bowl III Results!

We want to thank everyone for coming out to support WMSE’s Rock-N-Roll Bowl III! We could not do this without you and truly appreciate your support. A big shout out to our volunteers as well!
And now the winners are –
11:30 AM Bowl –
High Team Score – Bay View Bowl
High Individual Score – Kevin from Gotta Feed The Monkey
Low Team Score – Bay Laners
Low Individual Score – Michael – Edmonton Lane Oilers
2:30 PM Bowl –
High Team Score – Fleshy Fun Bridges
Hi Individual – Tony – The Crushers
Low Team Score – Two Ts and A Parb
Low Individual – Terry – The Crushers
Check out the winning photos here –
A big THANK YOU to Cafe Corazon who kept us well fed and The Bay View Bowl!