Sign up your restaurant for WMSE’s 15th Rockabilly Chili Fundraiser!

Calling all eateries! WMSE has expanded the Rockabilly Chili Fundraiser again and adding more electrical plugs, so we can include more restaurants this year!

We collected over 3,000 pounds of food for Hunger Task Force at Rockabilly Chili in 2016.

The contest basics are:

• There is no entry fee to become a competitor

• You must prepare a minimum of 15 gallons of chili per meat or vegetarian entry, or if entering both for a total of 30 gallons.

• Your donation of chili is tax-deductible

• One or more staff members must be present to serve your chili and represent your restaurant / kitchen

• Load-in time for the event is limited from 9:00am – 10:00am only

• Rice or pasta may not be used in your chili recipe

• You may not sell any products at the event

• 4,000 event participants

Sign up here if you are interested – https://goo.gl/forms/5Li0QM6RM7OYXarB2