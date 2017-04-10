Out This Week: April 10, 2017

Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:

The Black Angels, Death Song, Partisan

Timber Timbre, Sincerely, Future Pollution, City Slang

Clark, Death Peak, Warp

The New Pornographers, Whiteout Conditions, Concord

Oumou Sangare, Mogoya, No Format!



Diet Cig, Swear I’m Good At This, Frenchkiss

<a href="http://dietcig.bandcamp.com/album/swear-im-good-at-this" onclick="_gaq.push(['_trackEvent', 'outbound-article', 'http://dietcig.bandcamp.com/album/swear-im-good-at-this', 'Swear I’m Good At This by Diet Cig']);" rel="external" title="" class="ext-link" target="_blank">Swear I’m Good At This by Diet Cig</a>

R. Ring, Ignite The Rest, SofaBurn



Brett Newski, The Worst of Brett Newski (Songs To Sink The American Dream), Nomad Union



Atomic Bomb Band, The Atomic Bomb Band (Performing the Music of William Onyeabor), Luaka Bop



White Reaper, The World’s Best American Band, Polyvinyl