Out This Week: April 10, 2017

Posted by & filed under Out This Week.

Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:
The Black Angels, Death Song, Partisan

Timber Timbre, Sincerely, Future Pollution, City Slang

Clark, Death Peak, Warp

 

 

The New Pornographers, Whiteout Conditions, Concord

 

Oumou Sangare, Mogoya, No Format!

 


Diet Cig, Swear I’m Good At This, Frenchkiss

R. Ring, Ignite The Rest, SofaBurn

 

 
Brett Newski, The Worst of Brett Newski (Songs To Sink The American Dream), Nomad Union

 


Atomic Bomb Band, The Atomic Bomb Band (Performing the Music of William Onyeabor), Luaka Bop

 

 
White Reaper, The World’s Best American Band, Polyvinyl

Leave a Reply


 