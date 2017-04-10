Out This Week: April 10, 2017

Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:
The Black Angels, Death Song, Partisan
Timber Timbre, Sincerely, Future Pollution, City Slang
Clark, Death Peak, Warp
The New Pornographers, Whiteout Conditions, Concord
Oumou Sangare, Mogoya, No Format!
Diet Cig, Swear I’m Good At This, Frenchkiss
R. Ring, Ignite The Rest, SofaBurn
Brett Newski, The Worst of Brett Newski (Songs To Sink The American Dream), Nomad Union
Atomic Bomb Band, The Atomic Bomb Band (Performing the Music of William Onyeabor), Luaka Bop
White Reaper, The World’s Best American Band, Polyvinyl