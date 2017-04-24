Out This Week: April 24, 2017

Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:

Low Cut Connie, Dirty Pictures, Pt. I, Contender

Violents and Monica Martin, Awake and Pretty Much Sober, Partisan

Woods, Love Is Love, Woodsist

Slowdive, Slowdive, Dead Oceans

Cameron Graves, Planetary Prince, Mack Avenue

O+S, You Were Once the Sun, Now You’re the Moon, Saddle Creek

Mark Lanegan Band, Gargoyle, Heavenly Records

Overcoats, Young, Arts & Crafts

Trombone Shorty, Parking Lot Symphony, Blue Note

Old Crow Medicine Show, 50 Years of Blonde On Blonde, Sony