Out This Week: April 24, 2017

Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:
Low Cut Connie, Dirty Pictures, Pt. I, Contender
Violents and Monica Martin, Awake and Pretty Much Sober, Partisan
Woods, Love Is Love, Woodsist
Slowdive, Slowdive, Dead Oceans
Cameron Graves, Planetary Prince, Mack Avenue
O+S, You Were Once the Sun, Now You’re the Moon, Saddle Creek
Mark Lanegan Band, Gargoyle, Heavenly Records
Overcoats, Young, Arts & Crafts
Trombone Shorty, Parking Lot Symphony, Blue Note
Old Crow Medicine Show, 50 Years of Blonde On Blonde, Sony