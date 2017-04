Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:

Warm Soda, I Don’t Wanna Grow Up, Castle Face

Little Dragon, Season High, Loma Vista

Russian Circles, Live at Dunk! Fest 2016, Sargent House

Julia Holter, In The Same Room, Domino

Aye Nako, Silver Haze, Don Giovanni

Terence Blanchard, The Comedian, Blue Note

Actress, AZD, Ninja Tune

Juana Molina, Halo, Crammed Discs

Various Artists, Resistance Radio: The Man In The High Castle, 30th Century/Columbia