Out This Week: May 1, 2017

Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:

Sylvan Esso, What Now, Loma Vista

Alice Coltrane, World Spirituality Classics 1: The Ecstatic Music of Alice Coltrane Turiyasangitananda, Luaka Bop

Hollerado, Born Yesterday, Royal Mountain

The Dirty Nil, Minimum R&B, Fat Wreck Chords

Eric and Magill, Peach Colored Oranges, Self-released

The Black Lips, Satan’s Graffiti Or God’s Art?, Vice

Mew, Visuals, PIAS

Elliot Moss, Boomerang, Sounds Expensive

Afghan Whigs, In Spades, Sub Pop

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, Lovely Creatures: The Best of Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds 1984 – 2014, BMG

Mary Lattimore, Collected Pieces, Ghostly International

Thurston Moore, Rock N Roll Consciousness, Caroline

Los Straitjackets, What’s So Funny About Peace, Love, And…, Yep Roc