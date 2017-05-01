Out This Week: May 1, 2017

Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:
Sylvan Esso, What Now, Loma Vista
Alice Coltrane, World Spirituality Classics 1: The Ecstatic Music of Alice Coltrane Turiyasangitananda, Luaka Bop
Hollerado, Born Yesterday, Royal Mountain
The Dirty Nil, Minimum R&B, Fat Wreck Chords
Eric and Magill, Peach Colored Oranges, Self-released
The Black Lips, Satan’s Graffiti Or God’s Art?, Vice
Mew, Visuals, PIAS
Elliot Moss, Boomerang, Sounds Expensive
Afghan Whigs, In Spades, Sub Pop
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, Lovely Creatures: The Best of Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds 1984 – 2014, BMG
Mary Lattimore, Collected Pieces, Ghostly International
Thurston Moore, Rock N Roll Consciousness, Caroline
Los Straitjackets, What’s So Funny About Peace, Love, And…, Yep Roc