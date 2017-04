Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:

The Jesus and Mary Chain, Damage And Joy, Artificial Plastic/ADA

Sneaks, It’s A Myth, Merge

Happyness, Write In, Bar/None

Robyn Hitchcock, self-titled, Yep Roc

Mastodon, Emperor Of Sand, Reprise

Timber Timbre, Sincerely, Future Pollution, Arts & Crafts

Vieux Farka Toure, Samba, Six Degrees

Anohni, Paradise, Secretly Canadian

The Octopus Project, Memory Mirror, Robot High School