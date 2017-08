Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:

Cloakroom, Time Well, Relapse

El Ten Eleven, Unusable Love [EP], El Ten Eleven

EMA, Exile In The Outer Ring, City Slang

Kelley Stoltz, Que Aura, Castle Face

Monk Parker, Crown Of Sparrows, Grand Jury

Mosquitos, Mexican Dust, Six Degrees

Oneohtrix Point Never, Good Time [OST], Warp

Rainer Maria, Rainer Maria, Polyvinyl

Sam Coffey And The Iron Lungs, Sam Coffey And The Iron Lungs, Dine Alone