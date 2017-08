Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:

A Giant Dog, Toy, Merge

Baby In Vain, More Nothing, Partisan

Bob and Gene, If This World Were Mine, Daptone

Charlie Parr, Dog, Red House

Dent May, Across the Multiverse, Carpark

Gogol Bordello, Seekers and Finders, Cooking Vinyl

Iron and Wine, Beast Epic, Sub Pop

The Mynabirds, Be Here Now, Saddle Creek

BE HERE NOW by The Mynabirds