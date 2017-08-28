Out This Week: August 28, 2017

Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:

Alex Cameron, Forced Witness, Secretly Canadian

Grieves, Running Wild, Rhymesayers

Jolie Holland and Samantha Parton, Wildflower Blues, Cinquefoil

Liars, TFCF, Mute

Lisa LeBlanc, Why You Wanna Leave, Runaway Queen?, Bonsound

Motorhead, Under Cover, Self-released / Silver Lining

Oh Sees, Orc, Castle Face

The Preatures, Girlhood, Harvest

Tender, Modern Addiction, Partisan

The War On Drugs, A Deeper Understanding, Atlantic