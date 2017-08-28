Out This Week: August 28, 2017

Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:
Alex Cameron, Forced Witness, Secretly Canadian
Grieves, Running Wild, Rhymesayers
Jolie Holland and Samantha Parton, Wildflower Blues, Cinquefoil
Liars, TFCF, Mute
Lisa LeBlanc, Why You Wanna Leave, Runaway Queen?, Bonsound
Motorhead, Under Cover, Self-released / Silver Lining
Oh Sees, Orc, Castle Face
The Preatures, Girlhood, Harvest
Tender, Modern Addiction, Partisan
The War On Drugs, A Deeper Understanding, Atlantic