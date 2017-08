Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:

The Bombay Royale, Run Kitty Run, HopeStreet

Coast Modern, Coast Modern, +1/300 Entertainment

Downtown Boys, Cost Of Living, Sub Pop

Girl Ray, Earl Grey, Moshi Moshi

Guantanamo Baywatch, Desert Center, Suicide Squeeze

KMFDM, Hell Yeah, earMUSIC

Matt Pond PA, Still Summer, 131

Pearl Earl, Pearl Earl, Dreamy Life

Sleepy Sun, Private Tales, Dine Alone

Soccer Mommy, Collection, Fat Possum