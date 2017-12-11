Out This Week: December 11, 2017

Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:
Blush, Blush, Arrowhawk
Demar, Rebels, Still Water/Orchard
The James Hunter Six, “I Don’t Wanna Be Without You” [Single] Daptone
Jim James, Tribute To 2, ATO
The Last Gang, Sing For Your Supper [7-Inch], Fat Wreck Chords
Maya, “What We Are Worth” [Single], True
Panduranga Henderson, Ocean of Love, Luaka Bop
Parker Longbough, “Secret Santa” [Single], Self-Released
Sufjan Stevens, “Tonya Harding” [Single], Asthmatic Kitty
WHY? “Proactive Evolution” (Nick Diamonds/Islands Remix) [Single], Joyful Noise