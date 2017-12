Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:

El Perro Del Mar, “Fight For Life” [single], The Control Group

The Hold Steady, Entitlement Crew [EP], Frenchkiss

Entitlement Crew b/w A Snake In The Shower by The Hold Steady

The Jimmy Chamberlin Complex, The Parable, MAKE

L.A. Law, Law & Order, Burger

Lady Legs, “No Job” [single], Communicating Vessels

The Minus 5, Dear December, Yep Roc

They Might Be Giants, “I Left My Body” [single], Idlewild

Van Morrison, Versatile, Sony/Legacy