Out This Week: February 20, 2017

Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:
Dude York, Sincerely, Hardly Art
Meat Wave, The Incessant, SideOneDummy
Xiu Xiu, Forget, Polyvinyl
Novella, Change of State, Sinderlyn
Jens Lekman, Life Will See You Now, Secretly Canadian
Middle Kids, s/t, Domino
Old 97’s, Graveyard Whisling, ATO
Mind Over Mirrors, Undying Color, Paradise of Bachelors
Emma Ruth Rundle / Jaye Jayle, The Time Between Us, Sargent House
Frontier Ruckus, Enter the Kingdom, Sitcom Universe
Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, The Tourist, self-released