Out This Week: February 20, 2017

Posted by & filed under General, Out This Week.

Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:

 

Dude York, Sincerely, Hardly Art


Meat Wave, The Incessant, SideOneDummy


Xiu Xiu, Forget, Polyvinyl


Novella, Change of State, Sinderlyn


Jens Lekman, Life Will See You Now, Secretly Canadian


Middle Kids, s/t, Domino


Old 97’s, Graveyard Whisling, ATO


Mind Over Mirrors, Undying Color, Paradise of Bachelors


Emma Ruth Rundle / Jaye Jayle, The Time Between Us, Sargent House


Frontier Ruckus, Enter the Kingdom, Sitcom Universe


Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, The Tourist, self-released

Leave a Reply


 