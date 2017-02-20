Out This Week: February 20, 2017

Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:

Dude York, Sincerely, Hardly Art



Meat Wave, The Incessant, SideOneDummy



Xiu Xiu, Forget, Polyvinyl



Novella, Change of State, Sinderlyn



Jens Lekman, Life Will See You Now, Secretly Canadian



Middle Kids, s/t, Domino



Old 97’s, Graveyard Whisling, ATO



Mind Over Mirrors, Undying Color, Paradise of Bachelors



Emma Ruth Rundle / Jaye Jayle, The Time Between Us, Sargent House



Frontier Ruckus, Enter the Kingdom, Sitcom Universe



Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, The Tourist, self-released