Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:

Ibibio Sound Machine, Uyai, Merge

Los Campesinos!, Sick Scenes, Wichita

Crystal Fairy, Crystal Fairy, Ipecac

Thundercat, Drunk, Brainfeeder

The Besnard Lakes, The Besnard Lakes Are The Divine Wind, Jagjaguwar

The Feelies, In Between, Bar/None

Half Waif, Form/a, Cascine

P****d Jeans, Why Love Now, Sub Pop

Animal Collective, The Painters EP, Domino

Vagabon, Infinite Worlds, Father/Daughter