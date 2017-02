Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:

Moon Duo, Occult Architecture Vol. 1, Sacred Bones

Occult Architecture Vol. 1 by Moon Duo Chris Thile and Brad Mehldau, s/t, Nonesuch

Sallie Ford, Soul Sick, Vanguard

Strand of Oaks, Hard Love, Dead Oceans

Elbow, Little Fictions, Concord Music Group

Menzingers, After the Party, Epitaph

Homeshake, Fresh Air, Sinderlyn

Less than Jake, Sound the Alarm, Pure Noise Records

Justice, Woman, Because Music

All them Witches, Sleeping Through the War, New West