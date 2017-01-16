Out This Week: January 16, 2017

Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:

The Flaming Lips, Oczy Mlody, Warner Bros.

Cherry Glazerr, Apocalypstick, Secretly Canadian

Kid Koala, Music to Draw To: Satellite, Arts & Crafts

Ron Gallo, Heavy Meta, New West

Landlady, The World Is a Loud Place, Hometapes

Parekh and Singh, Ocean, Peacefrog

The Regrettes, Feel Your Feelings Fool!, Warner Bros.

Bonobo, “No Reason” [single], Ninja Tune

Wyldlife, Out On Your Block, Wicked Cool

Diet Cig, “Tummy Ache” [single], Frenchkiss