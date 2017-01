Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:

Cloud Nothings, Life Without Sound, Carpark

Bonobo, Migration, Ninja Tune

Allison Crutchfield, Tourist In This Town, Merge

Tobin Sprout, The Universe and Me, Burger Records

Joan Of Arc, He’s Got The Whole This Land Is Your Land In His Hands, Joyful Noise

Austra, Future Politics, Domino

Tinariwen, Elwan, Anti-

Michael Chapman, 50, Pardise of Bachelors

Delicate Steve, This Is Steve, Anti-