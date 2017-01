Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:

Ty Segall, Ty Segall, Drag City

Stef Chura, Messes, Urinal Cake

Sleater-Kinney, Live In Paris, Sub Pop

Applesauce Tears, Commuters, Black Cottage Records

P.O.S., Chill, Dummy, Doomtree

Nikki Lane, Highway Queen, New West

Japandroids, Near to the Wild Heart of Life, Anti-

Gabriel Garzón-Montano, Jardín, Stones Throw

Fred Thomas, Changer, Polyvinyl

Surfer Blood, Snowdonia, Joyful Noise