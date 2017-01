Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:

Run the Jewels, Run the Jewels 3, self-released

Foxygen, Hang, Jagjaguwar

Maria Taylor, In the Next Life, Flower Moon Records

Thievery Corporation, Letter to the Editor & Let the Chalice Blaze, ESL

Matthew Squires, Tambaleo, Already Dead Tapes

Darling West, Vinyl and a Heartache, Jansen Plateproduksjon

Surfer Blood, “Matter of Time” [single], Joyful Noise

Kyle Andrews, Escape, Elephant Lady