Out This Week: July 10, 2017

Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:

Chelsea Wolfe, “16 Psyche” [Single], Sargent House

DWNTWN, Racing Time, Jullian

Great Grandpa, Plastic Cough, Double Double Whammy

Kane Strang, Two Hearts And No Brain, Dead Oceans

Liars, “Cred Woes” [Single], Mute

Lo Tom, Lo Tom, Barsuk

Secret Colours, Dream Dream, Self-Released

Shabazz Palaces, Quazars: Born On A Gangster Star/Quazarz: Vs The Jealous Machines, Sub Pop

Toro y Moi, Boo Boo, Carpark

Waxahatchee, Out In The Storm, Merge

Various Artists, Burger World Mexico, Burger