Out This Week: July 10, 2017

Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:
Chelsea Wolfe, “16 Psyche” [Single], Sargent House
DWNTWN, Racing Time, Jullian
Great Grandpa, Plastic Cough, Double Double Whammy
Kane Strang, Two Hearts And No Brain, Dead Oceans
Liars, “Cred Woes” [Single], Mute
Lo Tom, Lo Tom, Barsuk
Secret Colours, Dream Dream, Self-Released
Shabazz Palaces, Quazars: Born On A Gangster Star/Quazarz: Vs The Jealous Machines, Sub Pop
Toro y Moi, Boo Boo, Carpark
Waxahatchee, Out In The Storm, Merge
Various Artists, Burger World Mexico, Burger