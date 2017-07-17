Out This Week: July 17, 2017

Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:

Broken Social Scene, Hug Of Thunder, Arts & Crafts

Violent Femmes, 2 Mics & The Truth, [PIAS]

Lila Downs, Salón, Lágrimas, Y Deseo, Sony

Twinsmith, Stay Cool, Saddle Creek

The Memories, Royal United Song Service, Burger

The Kronos Quartet, Folk Songs, Nonesuch

Gogol Bordello,”Walking On The Burning Coal”, [Single] Cooking Vinyl

Oh Wonder, Ultralife, Republic

Dasher, Sodium, Jagjaguwar

Lucy Rose, Something’s Changing, Arts & Crafts