Out This Week: July 17, 2017

Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:
Broken Social Scene, Hug Of Thunder, Arts & Crafts
Violent Femmes, 2 Mics & The Truth, [PIAS]
Lila Downs, Salón, Lágrimas, Y Deseo, Sony
Twinsmith, Stay Cool, Saddle Creek
The Memories, Royal United Song Service, Burger
The Kronos Quartet, Folk Songs, Nonesuch
Gogol Bordello,”Walking On The Burning Coal”, [Single] Cooking Vinyl
Oh Wonder, Ultralife, Republic
Dasher, Sodium, Jagjaguwar
Lucy Rose, Something’s Changing, Arts & Crafts