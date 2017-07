Out This Week: July 24, 2017

Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:

Boris, Dear, Sargent House

Dear by Boris

Dan Croll, Emerging Adulthood, Kobalt

Guided By Voices, How Do You Spell Heaven, GBV Inc.

Harts, Smoke Fire Hope Desire, Washington Square

Mammút, Kinder Versions, Bella Union/PIAS

Offa Rex, The Queen Of Hearts, Nonesuch

See Through Dresses, Horse of the Other World, Tiny Engines

Slaughter Beach, Dog, Motorcycle.jpg [EP], Lame-O

Sudan Archives, Sudan Archives [EP], Stones Throw

Van Morrison, Roll With The Punches, Caroline