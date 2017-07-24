Out This Week: July 24, 2017

Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:
Boris, Dear, Sargent House
Dan Croll, Emerging Adulthood, Kobalt
Guided By Voices, How Do You Spell Heaven, GBV Inc.
Harts, Smoke Fire Hope Desire, Washington Square
Mammút, Kinder Versions, Bella Union/PIAS
Offa Rex, The Queen Of Hearts, Nonesuch
See Through Dresses, Horse of the Other World, Tiny Engines
Slaughter Beach, Dog, Motorcycle.jpg [EP], Lame-O
Sudan Archives, Sudan Archives [EP], Stones Throw
Van Morrison, Roll With The Punches, Caroline