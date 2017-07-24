Out This Week: July 24, 2017

Posted by & filed under Out This Week.

Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:

 

Boris, Dear, Sargent House

Dan Croll, Emerging Adulthood, Kobalt

Guided By Voices, How Do You Spell Heaven, GBV Inc.

Harts, Smoke Fire Hope Desire, Washington Square

Mammút, Kinder Versions, Bella Union/PIAS

Offa Rex, The Queen Of Hearts, Nonesuch

See Through Dresses, Horse of the Other World, Tiny Engines

Slaughter Beach, Dog, Motorcycle.jpg [EP], Lame-O

Sudan Archives, Sudan Archives [EP], Stones Throw

Van MorrisonRoll With The Punches, Caroline

