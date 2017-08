Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:

Arcade Fire, Everything Now, Columbia

Benjamin Gibbard, Bandwagonesque, Canvasback

Chimney, Chimney, Dine Alone

Dead Cross, Dead Cross, Ipecac

Dire Wolves, Excursions to Cloudland, Beyond Beyond Is Beyond

Gordi, On My Side, Jagjaguwar

My Bubba, “Gone” [Single], Third Man

Naomi Punk, Yellow, Captured Tracks

Stone Irr, Sinner, Darling

Tristen, Sneaker Waves, Modern Outsider