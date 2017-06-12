Out This Week: June 12, 2017

Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:

Dan Auerbach, Waiting On A Song, Easy Eye Sound

Saint Etienne, Home Counties, Heavenly

Roya, s/t, Burger

Beth Ditto, Fake Sugar, Virgin

Trapper Schoepp, Bay Beach Amusement Park, Xtra Mile

Com Truise, Iteration, Ghostly International

Palehound, A Place I’ll Always Go, Polyvinyl

Dave Depper, Emotional Freedom Technique, Tender Loving Empire

Amber Arcades, Cannonball, Heavenly

Coucheron, High by The Riverside, Toothfairy