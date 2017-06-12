Out This Week: June 12, 2017

Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:
Dan Auerbach, Waiting On A Song, Easy Eye Sound
Saint Etienne, Home Counties, Heavenly
Roya, s/t, Burger
Beth Ditto, Fake Sugar, Virgin
Trapper Schoepp, Bay Beach Amusement Park, Xtra Mile
Com Truise, Iteration, Ghostly International
Palehound, A Place I’ll Always Go, Polyvinyl
Dave Depper, Emotional Freedom Technique, Tender Loving Empire
Amber Arcades, Cannonball, Heavenly
Coucheron, High by The Riverside, Toothfairy