Out This Week: June 12, 2017

Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:

 

Dan AuerbachWaiting On A Song, Easy Eye Sound

Saint Etienne, Home Counties, Heavenly

Roya, s/t, Burger

Beth DittoFake Sugar, Virgin

Trapper SchoeppBay Beach Amusement Park, Xtra Mile

Com TruiseIteration, Ghostly International

PalehoundA Place I’ll Always Go, Polyvinyl

Dave DepperEmotional Freedom Technique, Tender Loving Empire

Amber Arcades, Cannonball, Heavenly

CoucheronHigh by The Riverside, Toothfairy

 

