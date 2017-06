Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:

Ride, Weather Diaries, Wichita

Portugal.The Man, Woodstock, Atlantic

Cody Chesnutt, My Love Divine Degree, Handwritten

Rise Against, Wolves, Virgin

Beach House, B-Sides and Rarities, Sub Pop

Yowler, The Offer, Double Double Whammy

Meklit, When the People Move, The Music Moves, Too, Six Degrees

Palm, Shadow Expert [EP], Carpark

Banditos, Visionland, Bloodshot