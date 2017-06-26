Out This Week: June 26, 2017

Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:
Ex Eye, s/t, Relapse
Fleet Foxes, Crack-Up, Nonesuch
Japanese Breakfast, Soft Sounds From Another Planet, Dead Oceans
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Murder Of the Universe, ATO
KMFDM, Yeah! [EP], Earmusic
Lee Bains III & the Glory Fires, Youth Detention ///(Nail My Feet Down to the Southside of Town), Don Giovanni
Male Gaze, Miss Taken, Castle Face
Moby & the Void Pacific Choir, More Fast Songs About The Apocalypse, Mute
The Myrrors, Hasta La Victoria, Beyond Beyond Is Beyond
Royal Blood, How Did We Get So Dark?, Warner Bros.