Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:

Sam Amidon, The Following Mountain, Nonesuch

Benjamin Booker, Witness, ATO

Floating Points, Reflections – Mojave Desert, Luaka Bop

Big Thief, Capacity, Saddle Creek

Tops, Sugar at the Gate, Arbutus

Cigarettes After Sex, s/t, Partisan

Beach Fossils, Somersault, Bayonet

The Parson Red Heads, Blurred Harmony, Fluff & Gravy

Lola Marsh, Remember Roses, Barclay

ALT-J, Relaxer, Canvasback