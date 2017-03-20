Out This Week: March 20, 2017

Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:
WebsterX, Daymares, Closed Sessions
Spoon, Hot Thoughts, Matador
CJ Ramone, American Beauty, Fat Wreck Chords
Conor Oberst, Salutations, Nonesuch
Janka Nabay and the Bubu Gang, Build Music, Luaka Bop
Real Estate, In Mind, Domino
The Magnetic Fields, 50 Song Memoir, Nonesuch
A7PHA, A7PHA, Anticon
Hurray for the Riff Raff, The Navigator, ATO Records
Damaged Bug, Bunker Funk, Castle Face
Soundgarden, Ultramega OK [Reissue], Sub Pop
Torgeir Waldemar, No Offending Borders, Jansen Plateproduksjon