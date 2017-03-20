Out This Week: March 20, 2017

Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:

WebsterX, Daymares, Closed Sessions

Spoon, Hot Thoughts, Matador

CJ Ramone, American Beauty, Fat Wreck Chords

Conor Oberst, Salutations, Nonesuch

Janka Nabay and the Bubu Gang, Build Music, Luaka Bop

Real Estate, In Mind, Domino

The Magnetic Fields, 50 Song Memoir, Nonesuch

A7PHA, A7PHA, Anticon

Hurray for the Riff Raff, The Navigator, ATO Records

Damaged Bug, Bunker Funk, Castle Face

Soundgarden, Ultramega OK [Reissue], Sub Pop

Torgeir Waldemar, No Offending Borders, Jansen Plateproduksjon