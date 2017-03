Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:

Mount Eerie, A Crow Looked at Me, P.W. Elverum & Sun

A Crow Looked At Me by Mount Eerie

Coco Hames, s/t, Merge

Coco Hames by Coco Hames

Yasmine Hamdan, Al Jamilat, Ipecac

Trementina, 810, Burger

Sorority Noise, You’re Not As___As You Think, Triple Crown

Hite, Light of a Strange Day, Six Degrees

Jake Xerxes Fussell, What in the Natural World, Paradise of Bachelors

British Sea Power, Let the Dancers Inherit the Party, Golden Chariot

Goldfrapp, Silver Eye, Mute