Out This Week: March 6, 2017

Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:

 

Grandaddy, Last Place, Columbia

Temples, Volcano, Fat Possum


Valerie June, The Order of Time, Concord Records


WHY?, Mon Lhean, Joyful Noise Recordings


TENNIS, Yours Conditionally, Mutually Dentrimental


Bleached, Can You Deal?, Secretly Canadian


Froth, Outside(briefly), Wichita


Sarah Bethe Nelson, Oh, Evolution, Burger Records


Lusine, Sensorimotor, Ghostly International


DAWN, Redemption, Local Action / Our Dawn Entertainment


Strange Lot, Gods & Clods, Strange Records


Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, French Press [EP], Sub Pop


Jay Som, Everybody Works, Polyvinyl


Craig Finn, We All Want the Same Things, Partisan Records

