Out This Week: March 6, 2017

Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:

Grandaddy, Last Place, Columbia

Temples, Volcano, Fat Possum



Valerie June, The Order of Time, Concord Records



WHY?, Mon Lhean, Joyful Noise Recordings



TENNIS, Yours Conditionally, Mutually Dentrimental



Bleached, Can You Deal?, Secretly Canadian



Froth, Outside(briefly), Wichita



Sarah Bethe Nelson, Oh, Evolution, Burger Records



Lusine, Sensorimotor, Ghostly International



DAWN, Redemption, Local Action / Our Dawn Entertainment



Strange Lot, Gods & Clods, Strange Records



Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, French Press [EP], Sub Pop



Jay Som, Everybody Works, Polyvinyl



Craig Finn, We All Want the Same Things, Partisan Records