Out This Week: March 6, 2017

Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:
Grandaddy, Last Place, Columbia
Temples, Volcano, Fat Possum
Valerie June, The Order of Time, Concord Records
WHY?, Mon Lhean, Joyful Noise Recordings
TENNIS, Yours Conditionally, Mutually Dentrimental
Bleached, Can You Deal?, Secretly Canadian
Froth, Outside(briefly), Wichita
Sarah Bethe Nelson, Oh, Evolution, Burger Records
Lusine, Sensorimotor, Ghostly International
DAWN, Redemption, Local Action / Our Dawn Entertainment
Strange Lot, Gods & Clods, Strange Records
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, French Press [EP], Sub Pop
Jay Som, Everybody Works, Polyvinyl
Craig Finn, We All Want the Same Things, Partisan Records