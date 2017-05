Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:

Mountain Goats, The Goths, Merge

Goths by The Mountain Goats

Girlpool, Powerplant, Anti-

Powerplant by girlpool

PWR BTTM, Pageant, Polyvinyl

Pageant by PWR BTTM

Como Mamas, Move Upstairs, Daptone

Move Upstairs by The Como Mamas

Lord Raja, Amadeus [EP], Ghostly International

Amadeus EP by Lord RAJA

Spencer Radcliffe & Everyone Else, Enjoy the Great Outdoors, Run For Cover

Enjoy The Great Outdoors by Spencer Radcliffe & Everyone Else

Nite Jewel, Real High, Gloriette

Big Walnuts Yonder, s/t, Sargent House

Big Walnuts Yonder by Big Walnuts Yonder

Wavves, You’re Welcome, Ghost Ramp