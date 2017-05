Dear music lovers and WMSE listeners – this is your brief, weekly look at what’s new:

Land of Talk, Life After Youth, Saddle Creek

Pokey LaFarge, Manic Revelations, Rounder

Jidenna, The Chief, Epic

Marika Hackman, I’m Not Your Man, Sub Pop

Dream Machine, The Illusion, Castle Face

Cafe Tacvba, Jei Beibei, Melotron

Hazel English, Just Give In, Polyvinyl

Cende, #1 Hit Single, Double Double Whammy

Daniel Romano, Modern Pressure, New West

(Sandy) Alex G, Rocket, Domino